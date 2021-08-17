South Sioux City police review mental health protocol with local counseling service

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — One out of five Nebraskans suffer from mental illness but less than half of them get the help they need in a crisis. South Sioux City Police Department and Heartland Counseling Services hope to change that.

On Tuesday, mental health counselors from Heartland Counseling Services met with South Sioux City Police for their annual review of what to do when responding to a mental health crisis in the community and reviewed how to help mentally ill people.

Chief of Police Ed Mahon said the station has made a lot of progress over the last few years.

“With their help, it’s hard to imagine how far we’ve come as a department and the agency of Heartland to give the people of this county and this city better service,” said Mahon.

Mahon remembers the challenges of handling mental health calls before the officers started working with the counseling service.

“When I first started, you would get a call about a suicidal person possibly, and you would have to go up and basically an officer that really didn’t have any mental health training, had to try to make a determination. That was very difficult, especially if somebody said, ‘Well, he said he was going to kill himself,'” Mahon said.

The officers learned how to act in various scenarios, as well as procedures for interacting with mentally ill individuals.

Heartland Counseling Services Executive Director Jennifer Jackson said the counselors help take pressure off the police.

“We want to be preventive, so if we have an individual who calls the police department in crisis, they can always call us at Heartland, and Heartland can then help respond,” Jackson said.

Heartland’s help is not just limited to people with suicidal thoughts.

“Lets say they have someone who continues to call on a regular basis, maybe not be in crisis but the police department knows they may be struggling with their mental health, they can also call Heartland and then we can follow up with those clients.

Jackson told me that heartland counselling services get the majority of referrals for mental health help from two sources: schools, and the South Sioux City police.