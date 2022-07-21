SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Update: A shots fired call that came out of South Sioux City Thursday night started as a rescue call.

Officials with the South Sioux City Police Department and Dakota County Sheriff did not release many details regarding what exactly went wrong during the call, but the Nebraska State Patrol is taking over the investigation.

Police in South Sioux City responded to a call about a situation at an apartment complex Thursday night.

KCAU 9 is working to get more information about what happened at the scene, but shots were fired by someone at the complex.

Police worked to get residents of the apartment evacuated and to safety as quickly as possible.

Upon reaching out to the South Sioux City Police Department, they told KCAU 9 that the situation has been de-escalated but officers are still on the scene.

South Sioux City police and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.