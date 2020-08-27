South Sioux City Police receive technology grant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU)– Police officers in South Sioux City are getting a technology upgrade.

The department acquired 27 new tablets that will replace the computers in their patrol cars and several other pieces of gear, giving them an all-in-one tool to serve the community with.

“Serve the community, yeah, it’ll do. It’ll make us be able to do a better job faster which means we’ll be done quicker with reports and can move onto something else,” said Chief Ed Mahon.

The tablets and mounts cost the department just over $100,000 and was paid for in full by a state grant.

