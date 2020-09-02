South Sioux City police reach out to community with books, teddy bears

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Police officers in South Sioux City are working to build a bridge in the community through teddy bears and books.

Growing Community Connections of South Sioux is providing the department funding for Books and Bears, a program that targets young people.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said the books answer questions about being in law enforcement. He adds the goal is to promote literacy while also building trust within the community.

“We don’t want the children to be afraid of us. They have to know if they’re in trouble or they need help they need to come to us. I’m afraid now a days they’re bombarded by a lot of other things, a lot of other messages, no matter what their age, that we are somehow to be fear. And we need to get the right message out there that our main job is to protect them,” Mahon said.

Mahon says the department will hand out books and bears to kids throughout South Sioux City.