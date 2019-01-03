South Sioux City Police make two $1,000 donations

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) - Police officers from South Sioux City are now clean shaven and a local charity is better off because of it.

After No Shave November and December where officers had to donate money to grow out their beards, they were able to make a $1,000 donation to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Officers were able to donate another $1000 to the center from their Pink Patch Project, a public awareness campaign focused on breast cancer and research to find a cure. Officers sold patches and t-shirts to raise that money.

This is the first year of the Pink Patch Project, and it hit close to home for a lot of officers on the force.

"It became important for me to want to make sure that other women are aware that this disease is still out there, and the only way that we can beat it is to continue that research and education," said Sgt. Jeanette Mcfee of the South Sioux City Police Department.

Officers are hoping to continue the Pink Patch Program for years to come.