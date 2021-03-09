South Sioux City Police investigating shots fired Tuesday morning

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City Police are investigating shots that were fired Tuesday morning on 8th Avenue.

According to a release, on March 9 around 10:31 a.m., the South Sioux City Police was notified of shots fired in the 500 block of 8th Avenue.

After further investigation, authorities found that suspects in a white Jeep with Texas plates shot at another occupied vehicle. Officers found evidence indicating a shooting had occurred. The white Jeep with Texas plates was recovered in Sioux City.

Authorities said that the incident is related to an ongoing feud between known individuals and not a random act.

No injuries were reported of this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is being released at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call the South Sioux City Police Department at 402-494-7561.