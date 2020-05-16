South Sioux City Police investigating a drive-by shooting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Police Department (SSCPD) is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Thursday night.

The drive-by shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of East 7th and B Street.

Officers found a residence that was hit by gun fire and shell casings were also discovered nearby.

Authorities reported a vehicle was recovered a short distance away with the possible weapon that was involved.

SSCPD mentions that no one was injured in the shooting.

If anyone has information on this shooting, they’re encouraged to contact Investigators Clint Nelson or Joaquin Orduno at 712-494-7555.

There will be no additional information will be released at this time.

