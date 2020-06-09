South Sioux City Police Department receives over $200,000 in funds

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Police Department has received $220,698 in funding that will be used to help the department.

The Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice has awarded $145,082 through the Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program with an additional $75,676 through the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice eCitation program.

“The South Sioux City Police Department is excited for the award as these funds will support a variety of needed projects to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus, particularly as it relates to law enforcement in the local area,” said South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch.

The funds will be used for the following:

Support overtime in the event officers become ill and coverage is necessary

Upgrades to the emergency operations center’s phone system

Upgrades to all-band radios, tablets for officers, tablet docking station for all patrol cars, coronavirus supplies and materials, such as UV disinfect light, sprayer

“The tablets would provide each officer with their own tablet, while upgrading outdated equipment with additional features that will enable officers more flexibility,” said Oscar Gomez, the Assistant City Administrator.

