South Sioux City Police Department receives funding for additional officer

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) announced funding for one additional police officer for the South Sioux City Police Department.

The announcement came from the police department on Wednesday.

Mayor Rod Koch said they are extremely proud of their police force and feel that the grant is going to assist them in furthering to protect the community.

“It was nice that South Sioux City was one of four cities in Nebraska to receive these funds,” Koch said.

“The additional officer will assist the department toward further community policing objectives. We are always looking for ways to better engage in community efforts,” South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said.

