South Sioux City Police Department gets electric motorcycle

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City Police are unveiling their newest tool in community policing.

At a press conference Monday morning, South Sioux City Police brought out their new electric motorcycle.

The vehicle is the first of its kind for law enforcement in Nebraska. It allows officers to be open and visible to community members, much like a bike patrol. It provides the ability to respond quickly.

“They just can’t keep up with calls and get back and forth like a car can. So, it’s almost like the Zero Motorcycle is the best of both worlds. It’s not loud. It’s quiet, so it’s exactly like a bike only it’s much faster,” said Chief Edward Mahon, of South Sioux City Police Department.

The bike cost roughly $25,000. Half of the price was paid for with money from the Nebraska Lottery.

Latest Stories