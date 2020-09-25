South Sioux City Police Department asks for help finding missing person

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

According to the SSCPD Facebook page, Jaden Caro was reported missing on September 24 at 9:09 p.m. and was last seen at approximately 5:00 a.m. that morning. His last known locations are Newton and Marshalltown, Iowa areas and it is possible that he could be heading east to the Chicago area.

Caro would be driving a 2006 gray Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska license 70Z545.

If located, or if anyone knows the information to his current whereabouts, please contact Inv. Clint Nelson with the South Sioux City Police Dept at (402) 494-7565.

Latest Stories