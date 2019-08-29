South Sioux City police arrest fugitive wanted in Iowa

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A fugitive wanted in Iowa and listed among Siouxland’s Most Wanted was arrested in South Sioux City Thursday.

The South Sioux City Police Department said they received a tip that Alan Adams was in the city.

Officers and Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a South Sioux residence in the 400 block ow West 19th Street Thursday morning.

Accompanied by a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper who is currently assigned to the U.S. Marshalls Service, the police entered and found Adams in a third-floor crawl space. Adams surrendered and was taken into custody.

Adams was wanted on an active arrest warrant for a parole violation out of the State of Iowa. He was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing an officer. He was booked into the Dakota County Jail.

The police said no one was injured nor was any property damaged.