South Sioux City police arrest 6 during sex-trafficking operation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals during a multi-state human trafficking investigation.

According to a release, on August 26, investigators and other law enforcement conducted an undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and subjects of adult and child human trafficking and/or prostitution in the Siouxland area.

The sex trafficking operation was part of Operation United Front, a joint venture of 12 Midwest states.

A 12-state human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims and sex workers including 2 minor victims. Operation United Front entailed simultaneous state-level human trafficking operations throughout the night on Thursday and into the early morning.

Timothy S. Daly was arrested for seeking to purchase sex acts with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover police officer.

The following individuals were arrested and lodged in the Dakota County Jail:

Edward J. Nelson, 46, of Quimby; solicitation of prostitution

Moises Ramirez, 20, of Sioux City; solicitation of prostitution

Timothy S. Daly, 49, of Ponca; sexual assault, use of an electronic device

The following individuals were issued a citation and released:

Donnette S. Trostheim, 54, of Sioux City, prostitution

Amani Baker, 25, of Sioux Falls, prostitution

Samantha L. Moore, 37, of Omaha, prostitution

The South Sioux City Police Department, OMFO FBI, HSI, Omaha Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office were all involved in the investigation.

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.