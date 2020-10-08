South Sioux City plans fire hydrant flushing

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Water Department will be flushing city fire hydrants next week.

Fire hydrants will be flushed from October 12 at 12 a.m. to October 14 at 12 p.m. to make ensure a high quality supply of water.

Residents are advised not to wash clothes during this time. If your water is colored, you are asked to let it run for a few minutes until it clears up.

If the water hasn’t cleared after a sufficient time, call 494-7548 and someone will be dispatched to check the problem.

