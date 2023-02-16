SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Police Department is considering using a new camera system.

Chief of the SSCPD, Ed Mahon, said the department is considering using the Flock Camera System for a trial period of 60 to 90 days. The department hopes to finalize the location of its test cameras by Monday.

Mahon said the cameras are capable of gathering a lot of information about potential crime suspects on the road.

“What these Flock cameras will do is they’ll record information on the vehicles that travel on the roadway, and it might be the back plate if it can be read, but it will also be the type of vehicle it is, the color, even as much as is there a dent on the left fender, is there a bumper sticker,” said Chief Mahon.

Mahon said if the department is satisfied with the cameras, they will then make a proposal to city council which would include the number of cameras needed as well as the cost.