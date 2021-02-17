South Sioux City PD: Shooting victim accidentally shot himself

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Police Department has ruled that an accidental shooting led to a man going to the hospital.

The police said they completed the investigation and said that after interviewing the 33-year-old man, the shooting was “accidental cause by his own actions.”

Authorities were notified by MercyOne Hospital Tuesday at 6:50 a.m. that the man was there with a gunshot wound.

After an initial investigation, they learned that two people were going to work when they found the victim near the street in the 500 Block of East 20th Street in South Sioux City. The two picked up the victim and took him to the hospital. The victim was then taken to surgery.

At this time, the name of the victim is being withheld.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.