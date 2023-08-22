SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities in South Sioux City are looking for a stolen car.

According to the South Sioux Police Department, a red Kia Optima with a Nebraska plate 70-D542 was stolen from a residence on Sunday. The vehicle had been stolen from the residence with the garage door open. The vehicle has multiple stickers on the back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact the South Sioux City Police Department 402-494-7555. You can also call the investigator at 402-494-7561 or email jorduno@southsiouxcity.org.