South Sioux City PD investigating Sunday stabbing report, searching for suspect

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are continuing to look for a suspect after a man was reportedly stabbed in South Sioux City on Sunday.

The incident took place at 301 East 19th Street around 4:25 p.m. after officers were called to investigate a stabbing, according to the South Sioux Police Department,

Upon arrival, officers found a victim, Casey Warnock, 33, and said his injuries were not life-threatening, and he was later taken to a local hospital.

Warnock told police that a vehicle stopped after he arrived home, and he was confronted by an unknown male. He was then hit twice by a metal object before the suspect left in what was reported as a black SUV with Minnesota license plates.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.

They ask anyone with information to call the South Sioux City Police Department at 402-494-7512.