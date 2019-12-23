South Sioux City PD asks to help identify package thief

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Police Department is looking for a person who stole packages from a home.

The police said that a person of interest is wanted for stealing packages from a porch on December 19.

Video of the incident shows two packages sitting on the doorstep of a home when a person walked up to the packages, grabbed them, and then ran away.

Anyone who may know who the person of interest is is asked to contact Investigator Orduno by phone at 402-494-7561 or by email at jorduno@southsiouxcity.org.

Officials recommend sending packages to someone you trust or to your work. They also recommend having a neighbor to bring in the package. Another suggestion is to set up home security to help law enforcement catch criminals in the act and make it easier for authorities to prosecute them.