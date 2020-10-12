South Sioux City parish holds annual fall fest with COVID-19 challenges

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – St. Michael’s Church in South Sioux City held their annual Fall Fest for more than 20 years, but this year provided some new challenges thanks to COVID-19.

The festival had all the usual favorites you would expect from a fall fair, but unfortunately it was all grab-and-go as no one was allowed to stay and mingle as in years past.

“The families that have been coming out have been coming here for years and so they’re coming here and wanting to mingle and we tell them, ‘No, we can’t.’ Becuase they usually like to visit our differnet vendors that are selling the food, and we can’t do that. They just order here and they leave,” said parish council member Norma Delao.

All the money raised at the festival goes to support the parish and their daycare.