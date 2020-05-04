South Sioux City nixes spring clean-up

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of South Sioux City announced Monday they will forgo a spring clean-up due to rising costs.

According to a media release from the City, the cost to hold both spring and fall cleanups has risen as individuals from outside of the community are leaving items at the curb.

Several community members have seen toilets, televisions, branches and commercial construction materials from outside the community curbside, according to the release.

Residential sanitation ratepayers are the only ones that pay for the clean-up service.

According to the South Sioux City Council, the once-a-year clean-up will be for both garbage and trees.

