SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man will be starting a new position in the 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW).

According to a release, Iowa Air National Guard 185th ARW Commander Col. Mark Muckey announced Thursday that South Sioux City native Col. Justin Wagner has been selected as the Vice Wing Commander of the unit.

Wagner is a veteran Iowa Air National Guard member, serving most recently as the Joint Chief of Staff at the Joint Forces Headquarters at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa.

Wagner is a longtime educator who works full time as the superintendent of the Woodbine, Iowa Community School district.

Muckey said Wagner will continue to work at his full-time job while serving in the Vice Commander position as a drill status guard member, the release stated.

Wagner is replacing Col. Sonya Morrison who will take over as the 185th ARW Wing commander in August.