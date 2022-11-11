SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — On Friday, 8th grade students from South Sioux City Middle School gave thanks to their local veterans.

To thank those who served, students gathered in the lunchroom, talking with veterans about their time served.

South Sioux City Middle School’s guidance counselor, Kelli Rahn said this event teaches students about why Veterans Day is important.

“To be able to give respect and show their gratitude towards the sacrifice veterans have made for our country, for our freedom,” said Rahn

Rahn said she hopes the veterans that attended the event left feeling recognized and appreciated by their students.