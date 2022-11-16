SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — School officials confirmed the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.

Tom Coviello was placed on administrative leave on November 11, according to Lance Swanson with the South Sioux City School District. Because the issue is a personnel matter, the district said it cannot provide more details about the situation.

Meanwhile, two assistant principals at the middle school, Chris Erickson and Lora Crowe, are still available. The school district is also providing office administrators to help provide support.

Swanson added that they are working to create a long-term plan during the transition.