SOUTH SIOUX, Neb. (KCAU) — The man who allegedly shot at police officers during a medical call has pleaded not guilty to the seven charges he faces.

Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, is charged with several felonies including use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, possession of a short rifle or short shotgun, and terroristic threats, as well as obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace, both of which are misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, Germek went before Judge Bryan Meisemer in Dakota County District Court where he entered his plea of not guilty.

According to South Sioux City Police Department (SSCPD), Germek shot at police officers during a medical call on July 21. Paramedics had been responding to a possible overdose call but had to evacuate the area after a man, identified later as Germek, displayed a gun.

Germek was then shot by an officer with the SSCPD and taken to a hospital. After treatment, he was booked into the Dakota County Jail. The officer was then placed on administrative leave.

A pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 1.

On Aug. 22 Dakota County Attorney Kim Watson moved the case from county court into district court.