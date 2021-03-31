South Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for possession of drugs, firearms

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine and firearms.

Court documents said Pedro Valdovinos, 23, was sentenced on Monday in federal court to 138 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing firearms in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

In June 2019, a cooperating witness bought more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from Valovinos inside of his South Sioux City residence.

Officials said on August 5, 2019, officers executed a federal search warrant on Valdovinos’ residence. When they initially entered the house, he and another person, Leagsaidh Hargreaves, were located inside in a basement bedroom closet with a handgun by their feet.

Authorities found around 140 grams of methamphetamine, which was valued at more than $35,000, and three more handguns next to each other in search of the residence.

Both Valdovino and Hargreaves were arrested and interviewed by officials. Court documents said Valdovino took full responsibility for the methamphetamine and the firearms located inside the house.

Hargreaves initially denied any knowledge or involvement but has since pleaded guilty to lying to law enforcement officers, and his sentencing is scheduled for May 17.