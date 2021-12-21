SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A South Sioux City man that had been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jose Elorza, 25, received the prison term after pleading guilty to his charges back in August. Elorza admitted to selling meth, approximately three pounds in total, in March.

Elorza was sentenced in Sioux City to serve 120 months in prison and must serve a five-year-long term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Elorza is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.