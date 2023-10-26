SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was found guilty of committing multiple sexual assaults and kidnappings in five years was sentenced on Tuesday.

According to a release the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Arjune Ahmed, 27, of South Sioux City, Nebraska was found guilty of two counts of kidnappings by jury verdict in March.

Evidence at trial showed that on August 21, 2019, Ahmed followed a woman from the Hard Rock Casino where he tricked her into getting close to his car. Once she was close enough, the release said that Ahmed grabbed her and pulled her into his car. He then drove into Nebraska from Iowa, where he sexually assaulted her. His August 21, 2019 victim testified that when he was done with her, he cursed her and pushed her out of his car at a rural location.

Trial evidence also showed that 13 months later, on October 16 2020 Ahmed used social media to trick a woman into meeting him for breakfast. He instead drove to Bacon Creek Park where he sexually assaulted her, the release said. His October 16, 2020 victim testified when he was done with her he left her in the woods.

There was also evidence from 2015 where a woman was the victim of a home invasion and sexual assault. The crime went unsolved for nearly five years until DNA evidence discovered the 2019 and 2020 kidnappings were linked to Ahmed.

Additionally, at sentencing, attorneys proved Ahmed kidnapped and sexually assaulted two additional victims. One of whom was attacked on October 31, 2017, and another on July 25, 2018. Both incidents occurred in downtown Sioux City where Ahmed lured women into his car with promises of a ride home, but he took them to an isolated location where he attempted to sexually assault them. In both cases, the victims were able to fight him off and escape.

The report says Ahmed has previously been convicted of several assaults, criminal trespassing, public indecency, disturbing the peace, and obstructing a peace officer.

Ahmed was sentenced in Sioux City to 480 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year

term of supervised release after the prison term.

Ahmed is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.