SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A man who conspired to distribute several pounds of meth in South Sioux City has been sentenced to years in prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Miguel Ceron, 25, of South Sioux City, was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty on December 6, 2021, to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

The release stated that Ceron admitted to conspiring to distribute 2 pounds of meth in March 2021.

Ceron was sentenced to 120 months (about 10 years) in prison and must serve a five-year term of supervised release upon completing the prison term.

Ceron is being held in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transferred to federal prison.

The Case was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force which consists of personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sioux City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.