South Sioux City man sentenced for attempted sexual assault of a child

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City man faces prison time for attempted sexual assault of a child in the second-degree.

According to a release, Hector Medina Baldovinos, 48, was sentenced to a minimum 14-year prison term and a 20-year maximum sentence. The conviction stems from a report on October 2, 2019, when an 11-year-old reported Baldovinos for subjecting her to repeated sexual contact from January 1, 2016, to the date of the report.

This incident is connected with a case involving Angelica Salazar Hernandez, the mother of the victim. She plead “no contest” in April of 2020 to charges of child abuse and obstructing government operations. She was sentenced on June 19, 2020.

An affidavit says that the child had gone to a school counselor to report the abuse. South Sioux City Police placed a 24-hour hold on the child, where she was then taken into the Child Advocacy Center for further questioning. The minor also said that she tried to tell Hernandez on three to four occasions. Hernandez told officials she never reported the abuse because she didn’t want her kids to grow up without a father.

Baldovinos admitted to the allegations during his questioning. He was then charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

