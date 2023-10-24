DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A South Sioux City man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for causing an evacuation and getting in a standoff with authorities in the summer of 2022.

Richard Germek, 62, was sentenced for the crimes of attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempt of a class 2 felony, and terroristic threats in the Dakota County Courthouse Tuesday morning. He pleaded no contest and was found guilty to these charges on Sep. 6 as part of a plea agreement.

Richard Germek Courtesy Dakota County Sheriff’s Office

On the count of attempted use of a deadly weapon, Germek was sentenced to 10-to-25 years in prison, another 5-to-10 years on attempt of a class 2 felony, and one-to-three years for terroristic threats. The sentences are to be served concurrently, so his effective prison sentence is only 10-to-25 years.

On the evening of July 21, 2022, authorities received a report about an incident at a South Sioux City apartment complex. Paramedics responded to a possible overdose call but evacuated the area after Germek displayed a gun.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and tried to speak with Germek who then fired at the officers, according to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol at the time. An officer then returned fire and hit Germek once. Germek was hospitalized and arrested after treatment. No one else had been injured during the incident.