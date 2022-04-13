SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An unlawful drug user who possessed a firearm was sentenced on April 7 to more than two years in federal prison.

A release said Esai Lopez, 23, from South Sioux City, received the prison term after a 2021 guilty plea to being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Evidence at Lopez’s plea and sentencing hearings allegedly revealed that on June 3, 2020, he illegally possessed a handgun and was disarmed by police. Then, on June 23, 2020, Lopez and three other men were involved in a shooting. The men drove to the home of an intended victim but called off their attack when they saw law enforcement in the area.

The release said the men decided upon a secondary target where one of the men repeatedly fired at a Sioux City home. There were people, including children, in the house at the time of the shooting. The evidence further revealed that on September 28, 2020, while the June 23 incident was under investigation, Lopez possessed a firearm in connection with a burglary, an Iowa charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and the shooting of a dog.

Lopez was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $38,863.42 in restitution to the victims and the insurance company. He must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Lopez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the Sioux City Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.