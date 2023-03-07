SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A South Sioux City man has been found guilty of kidnapping two women 13 months apart.

According to a release, Arjune Ahmed, 27, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, was convicted of two counts of kidnapping. The verdict was returned Friday afternoon following about two hours of jury deliberations.

The evidence at trial showed that on August 21, 2019, Ahmed followed a woman from the Hard Rock Casino on 4th Street, where he tricked her into getting close to his car. Once she was close, he grabbed her and pulled her into his car. He then sped into Nebraska where he then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

13 months later, on October 16, 2020, Ahmed used social media to allegedly trick a woman into meeting him for breakfast. Instead of driving her to breakfast, Ahmed drove her from midtown Sioux City to Bacon Creek Park where he then sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, the jury heard evidence that in 2015 a woman was the victim of a home invasion and sexual assault. That crime went unsolved for nearly five years until DNA evidence discovered in the investigations of the 2019 and 2020 assaults were linked to Ahmed.

United States Attorney Timothy Duax stated that “the investigative team of local, county, and federal investigators did an exceptional job of gathering the evidence in this case. When combined with the courtroom efforts of AUSA Fairchild and his team from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the result was that a very dangerous man, who preyed upon the women of our community was convicted and taken off the streets. I was impressed with courage of the victims who were able to confront their attacker and help prevent him from hurting anyone else.”

Ahmed faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment for each count.

The case was investigated by the Dakota County Sherriff’s Office, the South Sioux City Police Department, the Sioux City Police Department, and the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild