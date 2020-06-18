South Sioux City man charged with sexual assault of a child in Yankton, SD

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child at a beach in Yankton, South Dakota.

Cedar County Attorney Nicholas S. Matney has announced that charges have been filed against Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 59, of South Sioux City, after his arrest Tuesday evening at the Gavin’s Point Project, Lake Yankton Swimming Beach.

According to officials, they responded to a call at about 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, from a witness who phoned concerns.

After investigating, officers arrested Guillermo Coronado Ortiz and transported him to the Cedar County Jail.

Coronado Ortiz is accused of Count I, felony Sexual Assault of a Child in the First

Degree; Count II, felony Child Abuse; Count III, Public Indecency; and Count IV,

Procuring Alcoholic Liquor To or For a Minor.

Count I is a Class IB Felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment.

Count II is a Class IIIA Felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of 3 years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both.

Count III is a Class II Misdemeanor, which carries a maximum possible penalty of 6 months imprisonment or $1,000 fine or both.

Count IV is a Class I Misdemeanor, which carries a maximum possible penalty of not more than 1-year imprisonment or $1,000 fine or both.

Bond is set at $125,000/10%. The investigation is on-going.

