South Sioux City man charged with murder, aggravated burglary in 1982 cold case

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A South Sioux City has been charged with murder and aggravated burglary from a 1982 cold case.

Bryan Reed, 55 originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, is facing murder and aggravated burglary charges for the death of a Salt Lake City woman.

Reed is being charged for the 1982 murder of 72-year-old Wilhelmina Reid.

Reid was found deceased in her apartment more than 37 years ago in Salt Lake City.

Investigators said that she was killed by blunt force trauma.

Reed was just 17-years-old at the time of the killing and moved to Nebraska shortly after the homicide.

South Sioux City Police Department worked in cooperation with investigators from Salt Lake City to help solve this 37-year-old cold case from August 1982.

Reed was first interviewed about his involvement in the death of Reid in December 2018.

Reed was linked to the death of Reid after an analysis of his DNA and fingerprints were taken by the South Sioux City Police Department.

Reed was then interviewed again by the Salt Lake City investigators who gained his admission.

Reed is being held in the Dakota County Jail while he waits for extradition back to Utah.

Reed is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.