South Sioux City man arrested for sexual assault of woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A South Sioux City man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Woodbury County.

According to court documents, back in September Ajrune Ahmed, 24, invited a woman he met on social media to breakfast. The woman told police that she and Ahmed drove around for some time and that she had repeatedly asked him to take her home. Police say that Ahmed drove the woman to a secluded spot in Woodbury County.

Documents said the woman again told Ahmed to take her home, but he refused and stopped the car, documents state. He then told her to get out, Grabbing her hair and leading to a remote spot before then sexually assaulting her.

Ahmed then left the area, leaving the victim behind. The victim flagged down a passerby who then called the police.

Ahmed denied knowing the victim, but court documents state that DNA evidence collected from the assault matched Ahmed.

Ahmed was arrested Wednesday on a warrant. He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $20,000.