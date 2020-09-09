South Sioux City man arrested for OWI with kids in vehicle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A South Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving drunk in Sioux City with children in the vehicle.

Luis Medina, 30, of South Sioux City, was charged with OWI and four counts of child endangerment.

Police received a report of reckless driving Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. with a witness reporting that Medina was following them to the 2300 block of Hamilton Boulevard when they saw a police vehicle and tried to stop for help.

According to court documents, Medina had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and smelled of consumed alcohol. He also allegedly had trouble answering the officer’s questions.

Authorities conducted field sobriety tests. They also had Medina breathe a sample, and he blew a .188 blood-alcohol content.

There were also four children between the ages of 3- and 9-years-old in the car Medina was driving.

Medina was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $2,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sep. 18.