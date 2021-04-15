South Sioux City man accused of falling through hospital ceiling while trying to escape police custody

SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A South Sioux City man is facing additional charges after police say he tried to escape police custody by crawling through the ceiling of a local hospital.

According to court documents Harold Tyndall, 33, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant connected to the theft of a vehicle in October of 2020. While in custody police say that Tyndall complained to jail staff about an injury sustained during a car accident last week.

Authorities say they then took Tyndall to a Sioux City hospital. While at the hospital he asked to use the restroom so officers removed his handcuffs and stood outside the restroom door.

Police say that while in the restroom, Tyndall attempted to crawl into the ceiling tiles and ultimately fell to the ground and caused extensive damage to the hospital’s ceiling.

Tyndall has been charged with Felony Escape From Custody for his escape attempt. He’s currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.