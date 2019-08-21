South Sioux City looks into long term wastewater plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa KCAU) – Since the beginning of the year, Sioux City leaders have been talking about the possibility of ending agreements it has to treat wastewater from four neighboring communities.

Tuesday night, South Sioux City officials took a closer look at building their own treatment facility, avoiding future payments to Sioux City.

South Sioux City Engineers hosted an open house to share the information concerning a new wastewater treatment facility.

The informational meeting presented results of a draft study with officials asking for community feedback.

Sioux City is looking to re-write agreements with South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, North Sioux City, and the Dakota Dunes, citing growing treatment demands.

Sioux city council is expected to vote in November whether or not to end the wastewater agreement.

South Sioux City officials told KCAU 9 they hope to have results of a study before then.