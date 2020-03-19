South Sioux City locks City Hall to limit COVID-19 spread

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of South Sioux City announced that effective Thursday City Hall will be closed to the public to follow federal and state guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The changes will remain in effect for an indefinite period the city said.

The city said utility bills will be accepted at the drive-up window or at the dropbox and meetings with city staff will be by appointment only.

Officials said City of South Sioux City buildings will remain staffed but will be locked and only accessible to members of the public with an appointment.

Remote services will be available via telephone, U.S. mail, FAX and online.

A list of office phone numbers and emails for different services can be found below.

City Administrator 402.494.7517 lhedquist@southsiouxcity.org



Assistant City Administrator 402.494.9407 ogomez@southsiouxcity.org



City Clerk 402.494.7594 nwalsh@southsiouxcity.org



Public Works 402.494.9407 ogomez@southsiouxcity.org



Parks & Recreation 402.494.7540 gmaffit@southsiouxcity.org



Code Enforcement 402.494.7532 kzimmerman@southsiouxcity.org



Communications Coordinator 402.494.8328 dfeenstra@southsiouxcity.org



Law Enforcement 402.494.7512



Fire Department 402.494.7508



The city said they will communicate changes to their services will be updated on their website and Facebook page.

Public meetings will be held following the State of Nebraska 10 person limit and as a result, some members of these boards and the city council will attend via the phone. Access to these meetings will be made by calling a special telephone number.

