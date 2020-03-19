South Sioux City locks City Hall to limit COVID-19 spread

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of South Sioux City announced that effective Thursday City Hall will be closed to the public to follow federal and state guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.
The changes will remain in effect for an indefinite period the city said.
The city said utility bills will be accepted at the drive-up window or at the dropbox and meetings with city staff will be by appointment only.
Officials said City of South Sioux City buildings will remain staffed but will be locked and only accessible to members of the public with an appointment.
Remote services will be available via telephone, U.S. mail, FAX and online.
A list of office phone numbers and emails for different services can be found below.
- City Administrator
- 402.494.7517
- lhedquist@southsiouxcity.org
- Assistant City Administrator
- 402.494.9407
- ogomez@southsiouxcity.org
- City Clerk
- 402.494.7594
- nwalsh@southsiouxcity.org
- Public Works
- 402.494.9407
- ogomez@southsiouxcity.org
- Parks & Recreation
- 402.494.7540
- gmaffit@southsiouxcity.org
- Code Enforcement
- 402.494.7532
- kzimmerman@southsiouxcity.org
- Communications Coordinator
- 402.494.8328
- dfeenstra@southsiouxcity.org
- Law Enforcement
- 402.494.7512
- Fire Department
- 402.494.7508
The city said they will communicate changes to their services will be updated on their website and Facebook page.
Public meetings will be held following the State of Nebraska 10 person limit and as a result, some members of these boards and the city council will attend via the phone. Access to these meetings will be made by calling a special telephone number.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Local therapists use technology to help the community
- Free curb-side pickup at Sioux City downtown parking meters
- COVID-19 by the numbers: March 1
- Midwest survey suggests virus outbreak to slow the economy
- South Carolina employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down company