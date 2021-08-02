South Sioux City Library hosting informational events about job hunting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Library stated in a release they are taking initiative for Nebraska’s Employment Assistance month this August.

On August 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Goodwill representatives will help library visitors with resumes, job interview coaching, computer skills, and more job-related tasks.

On August 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bill Nuss from the Norfolk Nebraska Department of Labor will help with job searches.

On August 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., representatives from Goodwill and Tyson Fresh Meats will visit the library.

For more information about these job-preparing events, call 402-494-7545.