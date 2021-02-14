South Sioux City Library hosting Dr. Seuss Read-A-Thon

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – In celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, the South Sioux City Library is holding a read-a-thon event.

Kids that are aged preschool to 5th grade can participate in a Dr. Seuss Read-A-Thon at the South Sioux City Library.

Card holders can register for the event on this website or use the Beanstack app.

Starting on Monday and lasting 2 weeks, kids are asked to check out and read 6 Dr. Seuss, Theo LeSieg, P.D. Eastman, or Gisele Award-Winning books. If they complete the challenge, they will get a Dr. Seuss gift bag featuring trinkets, stickers, and crafts.

