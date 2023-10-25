SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Public Library held its first-ever Haunted Library event to get Siouxlanders ready for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

Those who braved themselves to take on the haunted tour had the choice of two levels of spookiness.

It was a lighted and easy tour for young children, sensitive individuals or anyone just looking for a fun walkthrough or a completely dark, in-your-face, scary time. After the tour, there were fun games and activities in the cafe area.

“I just want people to feel free to come here, enjoy coming here, talking with the staff, interacting with all of us, and helping us build great programming. The way we do that is by getting everyone to be a part of it and tell us what you love about it and what you want to see in the future,” South Sioux City Public Library Director Cicely Douglas said.

Douglas states that she wants to grow this event and someday turn the whole library into a haunted house in a few years.