South Sioux City leaders tour future water treatment site

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — City leaders in South Sioux City got a first-hand look at work underway at the future site of a new water treatment plant.

Work on the more than $40 million facility started earlier in 2021.

Project engineers were on-site Wednesday to answer questions about the build-out and function of the facility.

When complete, the treatment center will process residential and industrial waste from South Sioux City, eliminating the need to send wastewater to the Sioux City Regional Plant.

Lance Hedquist, with the City Of South Sioux City, said that it’s important for the community.

“We’re making progress. Sewer systems are a fundamental function by a city, that’s something we need to provide, just like water, so we want to make sure that we’re doing it and we’re doing it correctly,” Hedquist said.

The treatment plant is expected to be complete in 2023.