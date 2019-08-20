South Sioux City leaders address ‘false allegations’ over Big Ox Energy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – City leaders in South Sioux City answered what they call “numerous false allegations” related to issues with local business, Big Ox Energy.

In a statement, the city pin-points what it calls a quote “small, vocal group determined to divide and sow distrust in the community” as being behind the false statements.

In 2016, 66 South Sioux homes were affected after a hydrogen sulfide issue involving Big Ox Energy.

According to the statement, the city went “above and beyond the call of duty” to serve its citizens at that time, saying they offered to restore damages to affected residents. They also said that they provided basic needs, such as hotel rooms, food, clothing, utilities and more, to each displaced family.

Some of those impacted by the 2016 incident called on city leaders to do more.

“The City Council is not helping anyone,” said Rob Baker Jr., a resident that was displaced. “They’re forcing them into bankruptcy. They’re losing their homes, disrupting their family lives. They’re being hurt by all of this. This is nothing that anyone asked for, and this is not… Leaders of a community, to do this to their citizens, is criminal. “

Baker is among a group of displaced residents suing the city over issues related to Big Ox Energy.

South Sioux City leaders held an open house Tuesday night to go over their long-term wastewater treatment strategy, an issue that developed following ongoing treatment issues at Big Ox Energy.