SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – While our everyday lives continue to see change, Siouxland churches are looking to provide a constant this Lenten season.

The ever-popular fish fry is back!

South Sioux City’s Knights of Columbus offered a dinner time drive-thru on Friday night.

Several other area organizations also adopting carried out service to keep the Easter season tradition going, even if members are not able to attend religious services.