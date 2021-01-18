South Sioux City High School to implement 100% in-person classes

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City High School will return back to in-person learning next month.

Starting February 1, students at South Sioux City High School will begin in-student learning again, and students who are remotely learning from GTL staff will return to in-person classes on March 9.

Due to the pandemic, students were learning in person 2 to 3 days a week, but with this new schedule, they will report in-person every day of the week.

Hybrid learning models will be discontinued after January, and according to the school website, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place.

Students and staff will wear masks, the school will be cleaned regularly, masks are required in locker rooms, and students will be asked to socially distance during lunch because they cannot wear masks while eating.

Questions about this change can be directed at Ashley O’Dell at 402-494-2433 or via email at ashley.odell@ssccards.org.