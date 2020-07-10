South Sioux City High School to hold commencement ceremony on July 26

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Community Schools (SSCCS) has announced that the high school’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be held in person on July 26.

This year’s commencement ceremony will take place at Cardinal Field, which is the outdoor football field.

SSCCS officials said they have several criteria in place to ensure the safety of its students, families, staff, and community due to the ongoing public health crisis.

There will be four separate ceremonies that students will participate in based upon the beginning letter of their last name and their school counselor.

Mrs. Swanson’s students with the last names that begin with “A-E” – 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Mr. Craig’s students with the last names that begin with “F-Ln” – 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Mrs. Panowicz’s students with the last names that begin with “Lo-Q” – 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Mrs. Hames’ students with the last names that begin with “R-Z” – 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

They mention that only seven guests per graduate will be admitted in order to ensure proper social distance measures. Babies and children will require a ticket.

The school district is encouraging all guests, staff, and students to practice strict social distancing processes before, during, and after the ceremony.

They also want people to sit with the individual/group that you arrived with and/or family members.

Officials are also encouraging people to bring their own masks and to use them. There will be hand sanitizing stations available.

People will need to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on as they will be seated on the football field.

Students will also receive two parking passes. Each person in the vehicle must have a ticket to gain entry into the parking lot.

All of the guests will enter the parking lot using 33rd Street and exit the lot using C Street.

Officials said all the tickets and parking passes will be mailed to the graduating seniors in the near future.

For more information on the South Sioux City High School Class of 2020 graduation, click here.

