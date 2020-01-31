South Sioux City High School students, parents, staff learn the dangers of social media

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Many people don’t think twice before posting information online, but students, parents, and teachers are more aware of the dangers that can create due to a program at South Sioux City High School.

Attorney Karen Haase shared the risks that come with putting personal information on social media sites Thursday afternoon. She told the group at the high school that as social media evolves, adults need to stay active online and stay informed on what their children are doing.

“But what we need to do is parent digital just as much as we are parenting in person. If your kid uses Snapchat, you should have Snapchat. If your kid is into Instagram, you should use Instagram. We see the laws constantly changing as well as the platforms constantly changing,” Karen Haase, KSB School of Law said.

This is the third year Haase has made a presentation at South Sioux City High School.

She says she hopes her lesson as an attorney brings out conversations between students and adults concerning what is and is not legal online.