SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — UPDATE: The cause of the evacuation of the high and middle schools in South Sioux City on Monday was due to a bomb threat being made, officials said.

More than 2,000 students were evacuated Monday around 12:50 when the school district was alerted of a possible explosive device in the school.

School officials said all students and staff are safe after the incident.

The police were sweeping the building, but school officials said they expect to resumes classes as normal Tuesday.

Communications Director Lance Swanson with the school district told KCAU 9 that they normally dismiss in the early afternoon on Mondays. The school said they will dismiss on time with buses running. All after-school activities for the high school and middle school are canceled.